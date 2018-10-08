Host Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team excels at Fall Classic

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team hosted its 19th Annual OLS Falls Classic on Oct. 6.

OLS enjoyed a fine showing with a fourth-place finish.

A cool day with a slight drizzle was perfect weather for cross-country and a perfect setting for the 19th Annual Our Lady of Sorrows Fall Classic. Thirteen schools lined up for six races. Two hours later, Assumption School had won its second consecutive meet with a score of 50 points, ahead of Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s 41 points and Saint Patrick’s 40 points. OLS was a close fourth with 38 points.

As usual, the most exciting race was the first, the 3rd & 4th grade boys, with Saint Matthias’ Nicholas Wilson leading the pack. But the team race belonged to OLS as Joe Schmidt in second, Rafael Dunmeyer in fifth, Christopher Schmidt in sixth and Alfonso Dunmeyer in seventh shocked the field. Brendan McKeon and Peter Dio rounded out the team. Bella Borde followed, placing 14th in the girls’ race, and Mary Kola finished strongly. That race was won by Saint Cassian’s Olivia Bayuelo.

Maudie Grace Lomuscio has a history of placing 11th as she did last week or fourth as she did Saturday when she was the second 5th grader in the Girls’ 5th & 6th race. Isabel Sabnekar, another 5th grader, placed 14th. The race was won by Emma Muir from Saint John the Apostle.

Jared Edwards competed in his last OLS Invitational with a solid fourth place in the Boys’ 7th & 8th, while seventh graders Aryan Sabnekar and Tyler Craig finished just past the middle of the pack. Brian Boler from Saint Patrick dominated the field.

The Girls’ 7th & 8th race was won by Alexandra Hajdu-Nemeth from Saint Matthias.

OLS was led by Emma Torres’ 16th place and followed by Molly Donohue and Halle Jules. All three are OLS 7th graders.

Anouk Lomuscio and Fiona Lowe represented OLS very well in the Fun Run.

The team will next compete in the Holy Trinity Invitational.