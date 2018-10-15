Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team impresses at Holy Trinity Invitational

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Only a fall near the finish prevented the Our Lady of Sorrows boys’ 3rd & 4th grade cross-country team from winning the division championship at the Holy Trinity Invitational.

Instead of second, Joe Schmidt quickly got to his feet and claimed fourth, but Assumption won by a single point.

Christopher Schmidt followed in fifth and Rafael Dunmeyer grabbed eighth, while Alfonso Dunmeyer placed 13th.

Brendan McKeon and Peter Dio completed the team against 64 competitors.

Maudie Grace Lomuscio continued her successful season with a 10th place in the Girls’ 5th & 6th race while Isabel Sabnekar finished 15th. Shortly afterwards, Emma Torres grabbed 13th in the Girls’ 7th & 8th race and Jared Edwards placed fifth in the boys’ race.

Other strong efforts came from Bella Borde, Mary Kola, Tyler Craig, Molly Donohue and Aryan Sabnekar.

OLS’ little girls, Anouk Lomuscio and L’Oreal Newton, performed very well in the Fun Run.

The team travels to Saint Elizabeth’s school next week.