Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team dazzles at St. Elizabeth Invitational

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – A reduced squad from Our Lady of Sorrows put with seven top-10 finishes in the four races entered at the 12th Annual Saint Elizabeth Cross-Country Invitational.

The boys squad from the 3rd & 4th grades opened with a wave of blue as Joe Schmidt placed fourth, Christopher Schmidt sixth, Alfonso Dunmeyer seventh and Rafael Dunmeyer 10th in a field of 54. This group had always placed in the top 15, but this was the first time all four scored in the top 10. They also set an OLS record for the number of brothers in the top 10 in one race!

Next in line was the Girls 5th & 6th race where Maudie Grace Lomuscio and Isabel Sabnekar placed eighth and 10th, the first time both placed in the top 10.

In the final and most competitive race of the day, Jared Edwards took seventh.

Although they did not score, Peter Dio, Molly Donahue and Aryan Sabnekar represented OLS very well.

Anouk Lomuscio was the sole entry in the Fun Run for 2nd graders and under. She ran so well that no one realized that she was a kindergarten student.

League honors are shaping and Jared, Joe and Christopher sealed their bids for first team awards. Maudie Grace and Isabel have second team awards with two meets remaining. Alfonso and Rafael can win first or second team honors in the next two meets.

The team travels to Morris Plains next week for the annual Spooktacular hosted by Saint Mary’s Prep.