Villagers 10U Red softball team wins Parkway League championship

Photo courtesy of Javier Amador

The Maplewood/South Orange Villagers 10U Red softball players pose with their championship trophies. Front row kneeling, from left: Norah Pharaon, Emma Lerner, Eva Sieger, Larkin Villatoro, and Jamie Tarrow. Second row, from left: Brynn McCarthy, Sofia Amador, Claire Shupe, Eva Clevenger, Kendall Waite, and Maya Bernstein. Back row, from left: Manager Brian Sieger, Coach Jodi Rotondo, Coach David Lyon, and Coach Carla Villatoro.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The Maplewood/South Orange Villagers 10U Red softball team defeated Long Hill, 5-1, on Thursday, July 25, to capture the D2 Parkway League Championship.

The Villagers went 10-0 during the regular season, outscoring their opponents, 95-22, along the way.

In the playoffs, MSO defeated Westfield, 8-7, Wednesday, July 24, and beat Scotch Plains, 7-2, on Thursday, July 25, to set up the championship against Long Hill later that day.

In between the regular season and playoffs, the team traveled to Yorktown Heights, N.Y., where they went 4-0 to win the YAC Huskers Heat tournament.

The Villagers wrap up a successful campaign, which also saw them take second place in the 21st Annual Michelle Fund tournament and as the Runnin’ With the Rebels (Roxbury) tournaments in Roselle Park, July 27-28.

