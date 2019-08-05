SOM Cougars 10U baseball team captures New Providence Green League title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE/MAPLEWOOD – The South Orange-Maplewood Cougars 10U baseball team recently won the New Providence Green League championship in a thriller against Chatham.

In a game with lots of offense, the Cougars came to bat in the top of the sixth inning, trailing, 7-4. With their season on the line, the Cougars loaded the bases. Dylan Maguire drew a walk, cutting the Chatham lead to two runs. With two outs, Jordan Balmir singled to center field, driving in two runs to tie the score.

Chatham came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning with the game tied at 7-7. Evan Waller, now pitching for the Cougars, held the opponents scoreless, forcing the game into extra innings.

In the top of the seventh inning, Cougar players Jesse Fryatt and Carter Paganini both singled, followed by an RBI double to center field by Silas Giger and the SOM Cougars went ahead 8-7. Two more doubles, a single and fielders’ choice by Evan Waller, Sam Bastardo, Aidan Heindl and Dylan Maguire extended the Cougars’ lead to 12-7.

Chatham came to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning with the top of the order due up. They threatened with a leadoff single, but it wasn’t enough. The SOM Cougars got the last out of the game on a ground-out to the shortstop and captured the New Providence Green League championship!