MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The New Jersey Interscholastic Fencing Association All State Banquet took place March 18 at the Zeris Inn in Mountain Lakes.

The Columbia High School boys fencing team had three honorees: Jack Woods (First Team Foil), Nicholas Goguen-Compagnoni (Third Team Foil) and Jeremy Giles (Third Team Sabre).

Woods won the State Individual Championship in foil earlier this month.