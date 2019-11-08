South Orange Recreation accepts registration for winter programs

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs accepts registration for various winter programs.

Program details and registration information for all winter programs are available at the South Orange Dept. of Recreation and Cultural Affairs at 298 Walton Ave. or online at https://secure.rec1.com/NJ/south-orange-village-township-nj/catalog.

The administrative offices of the South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs have relocated to 298 Walton Ave. in preparation for the renovation of the Baird Community Center. The department hours of operation are now 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. While our business hours are limited, registration for almost all programs, activities and memberships can be done online here: https://secure.rec1.com/NJ/south-orange-village-township-nj/catalog.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE – This Saturday in-town basketball program provides fun, league play for South Orange and Maplewood students in grades 6-8. There are no tryouts but evaluations are held to create evenly-matched teams for exciting competitive games. All games are played in the South Orange Middle School gymnasium on Saturday afternoons beginning Dec. 7.

HIGH SCHOOL PICK-UP BASKETBALL – This Saturday pick-up basketball program is for South Orange and Maplewood High School players interested in having fun and staying fit in a safe and supervised environment. Weekly play may include pick-up games, 3-on-3 round robin or other basketball games, to be determined by the participants. The program is held in the South Orange Middle School gymnasium beginning Dec. 7.

BASKETBALL FOR GRADES 2-5 – The Saturday Recreation Basketball program for South Orange and Maplewood children in grades 2-5 is under the administration of the Maplewood Department of Recreation and is held at Maplewood Middle School. For more details and registration information, contact the Maplewood Dept. of Recreation at 973-763-4202.

LEARN TO SKI & BOARD AT CAMELBACK – The South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs offers a ‘Learn to Ski’ program for Maplewood and South Orange students in grades 3 through 8. Children are transported by chartered bus to Camelback Mountain, Pa. on five consecutive Wednesdays beginning Jan. The bus will depart at 3:30 p.m. each Wednesday and return at approximately 9:40 p.m. Camelback Mountain is well staffed and well suited for beginner and intermediate skiers.

TAE KWON DO FOR CHILDREN – Beginner and advanced belt classes are offered through the South Orange Dept. of Recreation at the New Jersey Tae Kwon Do studio located at 154 Valley Street, South Orange. Students learn practical self-defense while acquiring discipline, conditioning the body, gaining self-confidence and reducing stress. Every class begins with stretching and basic form, preparing the body and the mind for workout. The focus then turns to the unique style of kicking for which tae kwon do is known. Throughout the practice, students investigate the philosophical and creative applications of the physical techniques and movements. Every class emphasizes the artistic connection between the body and the mind.

OVER 30 INDOOR SOCCER – Adult players meet on Sunday mornings in the South Orange Middle School gymnasium and play a series of short games in a round-robin schedule, six players per side. The style of play and rule modifications accommodate varied skills and age levels. Emphasis is on maintaining conditioning, improving skills and having fun.

For more information, contact Kate Schmidt, South Orange Dept. of Recreation & Cultural Affairs, 973-378-7754 or kschmidt@southorange.org.