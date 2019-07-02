SOM Cougars 10U Red baseball team enjoys victories

SOUTH ORANGE/MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The South Orange-Maplewood Cougars 10U Red baseball team enjoyed victories over Chatham and Westfield to improve to a 3-1 record.

Saturday, June 29: SOM 10, Chatham 2

Langston McDonald pitched four complete innings of one-run ball and gave up only one hit and two walks while striking out six to lead the Cougars over Chatham White (2-4). Luke Hall pitched the last two innings and posted similar impressive numbers: one earned run, five strikeouts and no walks. The two also looked good at the plate as they both went 3-for-4, scored two runs and had three RBI.

The rest of the team hit, too. In the third inning in a scoreless tie, Benji Jofesberg scored the team’s first run off Luke’s double, who in turn scored when Logan Barnett hit a line-drive single to center field. Logan and Langston would both end up crossing the plate that inning. In the top of the fourth, Gavin Lubomski led the scoring barrage when he laced a double to center field to knock in Luke, Logan and Langston. SOM scored one more run in the fifth when Gavin singled home Logan. This game was particularly meaningful to the players – and coaches – since the team lost two 1-run games to Chatham last year–one of them in extra innings.

Sunday, June 30: SOM 10, Westfield White 5

The Cougars kept it going, posting another 10-spot against Westfield White (3-4). This time, the Cougars scored early and often, getting five runs in the first inning. Benji, Luke, Logan, Brendan Kouyoumdjian, Blake Gordon, and Joey Kerner all singled in that order.

Logan made those runs count, giving up only one earned run and two walks over four innings. He kept the Westfield hitters off-balance with an array of fastballs, change-ups, and breaking pitches. Benji came in relief, and allowed two earned runs.

The Cougars tacked on two more runs in the fourth, all with two outs. This time, the middle/bottom of the batting order did all the damage. After singles by Brendan and Owen Schubart, Blake knocked them both in with a long fly ball in the gap. In the fifth inning, the Cougars got three more runs, again with two outs. Gavin’s single scored Luke, and Brendan singled home Logan and Gavin.

When all was said and done, the Cougars had scored 20 runs and allowed only five over the weekend.