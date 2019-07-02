Maplewood-South Orange 8U Villagers Red softball team wins Woodbridge Summer Sizzle title

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The Maplewood-South Orange 8U Villagers Red softball team won the Woodbridge Summer Sizzle championship, June 29-30.

The team went 2-1 in pool play and was seeded third in the single-elimination bracket. The next day, the team defeated the No. 2 seed in the semifinals. MSO then defeated NJ Heat, 11-10, in the final.

MSO consists of Cassie Maguire, Kaya Rosen, Eleanor Paquette, Kelsey Kouyoumdjian, Lila Spoerel, Megan Griffiths, Annabel Griffiths, Riley Nunn, Rosie Shalom, Sophia Peterson, Summer Connell, Violet Kessler, and Maddy Epstein.

The head coaches are Jim Maguire, Jac Spoerel, Jeff Rosen, and Bonnie Nunn.