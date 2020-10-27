Cougars top Tornadoes in Battle of the Oranges II

ORANGE, NJ — What is the likelihood that all four schools from all over the Oranges declare war on the football field? What is the likelihood that they would play each other in the same weekend? Well sit back and buckle up, because the Battle of the Oranges II took off with a bang and did not stop until the final horns and whistles blew.

Head coach Randy Daniel’s Orange Tornadoes had a chip on their shoulders as they were looking to halt a two-game losing streak to West Side and Nutley. They were especially mindful of the Nutley loss since there had been some calls that could have made the difference in their tight lead in the last minute of that game. So, they wanted to send a message that they were a better team than what was shown in the final score.

That was pretty much the same sentiment that Columbia had as they were looking to remain undefeated, especially as they had their game against Belleville canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test from a Belleville team member last week. CHS head coach Gary Mobley was concerned about his team schedule since Belleville was scheduled to play West Side, but with this being a season of unknown possibilities, the Roughriders were able to schedule, play and win their game against Hudson Catholic this past weekend.

“We are ready to go,” Mobley said prior to the game.

But it was not the Cougars who hit the gas pedal first. The storm was brewing early in the game when the Tornadoes forced an early punt in the first quarter. Orange, led by senior running back and linebacker Montez Boswell and freshman quarterback Maurice Williams, got to work with three big plays from Boswell after initially trading punts. The Tornadoes, with 6:18 left in the first quarter, took the ball and drove 65 yards in eight plays, largely due to Boswell’s three key big plays, all coming on a third- and fourth-down situations. Boswell found chunks of real estate to roam in 27, 20 and 18 yards for the first score with 5:45 left in the first quarter. But do not count Columbia out; that was just the first punch because they found their response with backup senior quarterback Kai Arrington, who was leading the group along with junior running back Stephen Henry. Arrington uncorked a balanced attack, going 82 yards and finding wide receiver Jahquil St. Cyr in the back of the endzone for a 3-yard touchdown pitch and catch to tie the game at 7-7 after the PAT kick with :51 ticks left in the first quarter.

The Tornadoes countered in the second quarter with Boswell again. Coach Daniel dialed up a couple of trick plays that kept the Cougars at bay when Boswell found William on a pop pass that went 40 yards to the Cougars 25-yard line where he bulldozed his way in for another 25-yard score with 9:01 remaining in the first half. Orange was on the move again almost three minutes later, but a costly fumble kept the Tornadoes from picking up any speed. The Cougars wasted no time in flinging a 69-yard bomb two plays later from Arrington to senior wide receiver Michael Caines, who also handled the kicking duties to once again tie the game 14-14 midway through the second quarter. Orange could not find an answer, so the Cougars fed Henry the ball; he swept off his left side 43 yards and set up Arrington’s scrambling squirt to pay dirt from 7 yards outs with 4:09 left in the half. The Cougars by this point had switched to Air Cougars as they pounced on the Tornadoes going almost the length of the field after a punt in seven plays. The drive was capped by wide receiver Zhamir Rowan on a 4-yard jet sweep play to close out the half with a 27-14 lead.

Daniel’s Tornadoes were not completely out of it as the second half started. They regrouped and started their dangerous attack anew. This time Williams and the team sprinkled a little airmail themselves to reach their objective with a 15-yard touch pass to sophomore wide receiver Jabril Bridgeman, capping a 12-play, 72-yard march to pull within a touchdown of the Cougars. But the Cougars simply let loose another 30-yard strike from Arrington to senior wide receiver Owen McGuffey, giving the South Orange–Maplewood squad the cue to start sprinting for the finish in the final frame. But the Tornadoes had enough of the Cougars dropping bombs on them at will so they saw an opportunity to close that gap when Williams tossed a pretty dart to his senior tight end Louce Julien from 15 yards out, cutting the score down to 33-28 with just 6:47 left in the game.

The surprise of the game came when the Tornadoes were on the Cougars’ 46-yard line with just under six minutes left in the game. Columbia figured out if they managed to stop Orange on a critical 4th and 2 play, they would just have to run the clock. But after trading timeouts, the Tornadoes elected to punt the ball away, pinning the Cougars inside their own 30-yard line.

“I was very surprised that they did that,” Mobley said of Orange’s punt. “They surely had the game plan to keep pounding the ball with the numbers that they had; we certainly thought that we were in trouble.”

The game took on a final sprint when Columbia opened the back trapdoor, springing Henry as he hit the gas pedal for a 63-yard touchdown untouched for the final 39-28 score. This is the first time since 2009 that Columbia has gone undefeated with a 4-0 record at the start of their season.

“I like it that we are in a position to make some noise,” Mobley said. “These teams will stop overlooking us as just another win on their calendar.” He added that he is the first head coach to be on staff and not be adjunct since that 2009 season, which the Cougars finished 8-2, losing in the state sectional playoffs that year. “We are the owners of the state’s two worst losing streaks totaling a record combined 63 games and now I am happy to see that we are making an impact,” Mobley said. Columbia, who finished 5-5 in 2019, will face West Side this week and is looking forward to the challenge.

Daniel said he was happy with his team’s play despite the final score.

“We knew they were going to be a lot like what we saw in the West Side game with their speed and big play capability. We wanted to keep to the ground and wear them down in order to keep the game close and pull out the win,” he said, adding that he hopes the team can pull out a win over Millburn and Belleville in the coming weeks in order to qualify for the four-team sectional playoff. “We really needed this game to stay in the hunt and conversation.”

Orange will be back at home to face Millburn Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m.