South Orange booter commits to Hamilton

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Spencer Goldberg, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, recently finalized his commitment to be a member of the men’s soccer team next fall at Hamilton College, located in Clinton, N.Y. He helped lead MKA to an 8-5-1 record while competing in one of the state’s best conferences, the Super Essex–American Division.

“Spencer has been a four-year varsity player for us at MKA and has been a mainstay while filling a number of different roles, including fullback, center back, central midfield and outside midfield,” MKA Cougars head coach Rob Leather said. “He is an athletic player, fully committed to whatever role he has been given on the team, and is an accomplished defender and direct attacking player. Spencer is one of the most coachable players I have ever worked with, putting the team first at all times. He has been an integral part of the program’s growth and success over the past four years; he was a senior captain while carrying out his responsibilities with maturity and dedication. He will be sorely missed but will do great things at Hamilton.”