Columbia High School boys soccer team wins 3-peat Super Essex Conference Championships title

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, — The Columbia High School boys cross-country team maintained its supremacy in the conference.

For the third consecutive season, the Cougars won the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships team title at Cedar Grove Park on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Senior Leo Klint defended his SEC–American Division title, as he clocked 16 minutes, 20.70 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

Junior Levi Taber-Kewene placed fourth in 16:36.77 for Columbia.

The following are the other CHS runners:

Thomas Walmsley, sophomore, seventh place, 17:03.63.

Christian Caravetta, senior, ninth place, 17:07.99.

Evan Waller, junior, 12th place, 17:19.26.

Julius Marshall, junior, 13th place, 17:29.39.

Nathan Simonich, sophomore, 14th place, 17:29.88.

In the Novice race, sophomore Ethan Hart took second place in 18:04.61; sophomore Gabriel Fish was fourth in 18:14.54, senior Theo Galkin was sixth in 18:14.92 and sophomore Ethan Nanscawen was eighth in 18:23.33. The Novice team took second place overall.

In the Freshman 2-mile race, James Evangelista took second place in 10:28.33, Henry Scarfone was third in 10:59.60, Ollie Galkin was fourth in 11:04.31 and Trevor Butkus was sixth in 11:09.11, as the freshman team took first place overall.

On the girls’ side, Columbia finished in second place overall, behind Millburn.

Senior Keira Monagle took fourth place in 19:54.84 to lead CHS. Junior Ameli Witherspoon was 14th in 21:28.61, senior Kendall Waite was 15th in 21:32.41 and senior Gwendolyn Butkus was 19th in 21:53.10.

The following are other CHS runners: senior Audrey Marvell, 28th, 22:40.24; junior Elizabeth Leahy, 29th, 22:48.91; and sophomore Emily Tong, 33rd, 22:56.41.

In the Novice race, sophomore Katherine Calhoon was fourth in 23:37.21; sophomore Claire Ceglio was sixth in 24:02.50; senior Caroline Shaw was 12th in 24:31.10 and junior Rosemary Tomasch was 14th in 24:34.90 to lead CHS, which took second place overall.

In the Freshman race, Niko Reese was fourth in 12:56.29, Cece Taber-Kewene was fifth in 13:16.24, Antonia Trujillo-Gomez was eighth in 13:45.11, Paloma Matte was 10th in 14:00.21 and Piera Villalobos Starr was 11th in 14:08.13, as the freshman team took first place overall.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Cross-Country

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

