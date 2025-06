MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team featured five players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors this season, as selected by the division coaches.

Senior Zac Calveric, junior Benji Josefsberg and junior Isaac Buchalter each made the Second Team, while juniors Will Iozzio and Adam Carlucci each made Honorable Mention.

The Cougars finished with a 13-12-1 record.