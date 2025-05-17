Columbia HS baseball team defeats Bordentown

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team defeated Bordentown, 7-5, in eight innings on Saturday, May 10, at Bordentown.

After Bordentown scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the score 4-4 to force extra innings, Columbia answered with three runs in the top of the eight. Bordentown scored a run in the bottom half, but Columbia held on for the win.

Junior Benji Josefsberg went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI; junior Isaac Buchalter had a double, a triple and an RBI; and senior Owen Belisle had a double and two RBI.

Columbia fell at Livingston, 10-3, Monday, May 12, to move to a 10-8-1 record.

In earlier action, the sixth-seeded Cougars dropped a heartbreaking 4-3 decision at No. 3 seed West Essex in the quarterfinals of the Greater Newark Tournament on Wednesday, May 7, in North Caldwell. The Cougars led, 3-1, but West Essex scored one run in the bottom of the sixth and two runs in the seventh inning for the walk-off win. Buchalter had a single and two RBI, and senior Nolan Secor had a single and an RBI.

CHS tied St. Peter’s Prep, of Jersey City, 4-4, at Underhill Field on Thursday, May 8. Senior Zac Calveric had a home run and two RBI; senior Luke Davenport had two singles and two RBI; and Buchalter and senior Zach Barron each had two singles.