Columbia HS baseball team moves to 5-4 mark

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team is having a good season so far.

Though they have lost three games in a row, the Cougars had a 5-4 record through Saturday, April 19.

The Cougars visited Becton and won, 7-2, on Tuesday, April 15, in East Rutherford. Juniors Adam Carlucci and Oliver Ellis combined on a no-hitter. Carlucci struck out eight over 5 ⅓ innings and Ellis struck out two.

Senior infielder Zach Barron went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBI. Junior Benji Josefsberg went 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBI. Senior infielder Zac Calveric and senior catcher Ben Leepson each had a single and an RBI.

The next day, the Cougars hosted Livingston and lost, 10-4, at Underhill Field. The loss ended their four-game winning streak.

CHS lost at Seton Hall Prep, 8-0, on Thursday, April 17, in West Orange. Junior Will iozzio had a single for the Cougars’ only hit of the game.

The Cougars fell at Ramapo, 9-5, on Saturday, April 19. Josefsberg went 3-for-4 with three singles, two RBI and a run. Calveric went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and a run. Senior first baseman/designated hitter Nolan Secor went 1-for-2 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and two RBI. Evan Straub went 2-for-3 with two singles and a run.

The Cougars were scheduled to host Millburn on Wednesday, April 23, after press time.

The following are upcoming games:

April 25: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 26: at Governor Livingston, 11 a.m.

April 28: Montville, 4 p.m.

April 30: Union, 4 p.m.

May 3: Wayne Valley, 11 a.m.

Photos Courtesy of Rocco Ungaro

Columbia vs. Livingston (April 16)