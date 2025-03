MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team lost at East Orange Campus, 50-46, on Thursday, Feb. 20, to end the season.

Senior forward Earl Hart had 14 points, junior guard Jayvon Rogers had 12 points, sophomore guard Zach Alexander had 10 points, senior guard/forward Jerry Browne and senior forward/guard Xavier Williams each posted four points; and sophomore guard Nate Kirby added two points for the Cougars, who finished 7-18.