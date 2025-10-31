Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins third straight county title

October 31, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships Ryan BresslerPhoto by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025
West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team gets ready for the playoffs Zach Konetznivs. Dwight MorrowPhoto by Brianne Aumack

Glen Ridge HS football team gets ready for the playoffs

October 29, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team gears up for playoffs Jordan Graham, juniorPhoto by Jerry Simonvs. West Orange

Bloomfield HS football team gears up for playoffs

October 29, 2025

Related Stories

LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 54
CROSS-CHS SEC3

Columbia High School boys cross-country team wins 3-peat Super Essex Conference Championships title

Joe Ragozzino October 26, 2025 61
LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS boys soccer team wins two Essex County Tournament games to reach quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino October 24, 2025 68
FOOT-CHSvLIV13

Livingston HS football team defeats Columbia

Kerry E. Porter October 16, 2025 132
MAP-Amelia Burroughs, left,-C

Columbia HS girls tennis seeded No. 3 in sectional tourney

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 107
FOOT-CHSvMKA2

Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 149

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships Ryan BresslerPhoto by Chris Troyano 1

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025
West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships 2

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025
Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins third straight county title CROSS-CHS EC2 3

Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins third straight county title

October 29, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team gets ready for the playoffs Zach Konetznivs. Dwight MorrowPhoto by Brianne Aumack 4

Glen Ridge HS football team gets ready for the playoffs

October 29, 2025

You may have missed

Ryan BresslerPhoto by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 1

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 3
CROSS-CHS EC2

Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins third straight county title

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 5
ART-Apricot Sky3-C

Collaboration creates community and that’s where joy is found

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 31, 2025 7