Columbia HS boys lacrosse goes 1-1 in Essex County Tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

Junior Gabe O’Brien scored six goals and added one assist, and junior Mason Wolpov had four goals and three assists to lead the ninth-seeded Cougars to a 14-9 win over eighth-seeded Millburn in the first round on Saturday, May 3, at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood.

Senior Cooper Westhelle and freshman Madux Gonzalez each had one goal and one assist; juniors Charlies Knutsen and Nat Greenberg each had one goal; junior Rob Santoro had three assists; and sophomore Mikey Provenzano added one assist. Sophomore goalie Aidan Kleinman posted 15 saves.

The Cougar lost at top-seeded Seton Hall Prep, 18-1, in the quarterfinals on Monday, May 5 to move to a 3-8 record on the season.

In earlier action, Columbia defeated Arthur L. Johnson Regional, of Clark, on Tuesday, April 29, at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood. O’Brien had six goals and one assist; Wolpov had three goals and three assists, Westhelle had two goals and two assists; and Santoro had two goals and one assist to lead CHS. Senior Kevin Simon collected 17 ground balls and he was 20-of-22 on faceoffs.

The Cougars lost at Montville, 10-8, on Thursday, May 1. Wolpov had three goals and two assists, O’Brien had two goals and one assist and senior Max Bank-Walker had one goal and one assist.