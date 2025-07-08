Columbia HS boys lacrosse players garner honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team featured six players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, voted by the division coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Mason Wolpov, junior.

Gabe O’Brien, junior.

Rob Santoro, junior.

SECOND TEAM

Charlie Knutsen, junior.

Ethan Lewars, sophomore.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kevin Simon, senior.

O’Brien posted 41 goals and 12 assists for the season. He has 110 goals and 32 assists for his career.

Wolpov had 33 goals and 28 assists for the season. He has 88 goals and 75 assists for his career.

Santoro had 15 goals and 11 assists. Simon had 118 ground balls, Lewars had 37 ground balls and Knutsen had 30 ground balls.

The Cougars won two straight games, beating Millburn, 8-7, at Underhill Field on May 22 in the regular-season finale, followed by a 6-4 win over No. 10 seed Hunterdon Central in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 sectional tournament at Underhill on May 29. CHS, seeded seventh, then lost at second-seeded Ridgewood, 15-5, in the quarterfinals on May 31 to finish at 5-13.