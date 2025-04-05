Columbia HS boys lacrosse team boasts experience

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team, under second-year head coach Ryan Downey, features a good returning nucleus from last year’s squad that finished 9-8 overall and 5-2 in the NJ Interscholastic Lacrosse League–Bianchi Division.

The captains are senior defensive middie Andrew Randazza and junior attackman Gabe O’Brien.

Senior Cooper Westhelle and junior Mason Wolpov join O’Brien as returning attackmen.

Wolpov led the team in points (57 points on 25 goals and 32 assists) and earned Second Team All–NJILL–Bianchi Division honors, while eclipsing 100 career points last year.

O’Brien led the team in goals (39), while starting every game last year. He recently committed to play lacrosse at Dickinson College.

The midfield will be led by Randazza, senior Max Bank-Walker and junior Rob Santoro.

Senior Kevin Simon returns at Face Off Get Off with more than 165 faceoff attempts in his career and a 55% faceoff win rate last year.

The defensive anchors will be junior Charlie Knutsen and sophomore Ethan Lewars. Knutsen became a consistent starter midway through last season and Lewars started every game last season.

Sophomore Aidan Kleinman returns after finishing last season strong. He looks to continue that strong play this season.

Other players who will help contribute to this season are seniors Mason Maldonado and Jared Van Allen; juniors Ian Bigelow, Andrew Calhoon and Nat Greenberg; and sophomores Mikey Provenzano and Brandon Schiff.

Other seniors include Christian Roche, Reid Ordower, Marcus Nunn Jr., Gus Reed and Kenji Shimizu.

“The coaching staff and I are looking forward to a challenging season with a tough schedule,” Downey said. “We are eager to continue to build on the foundation we laid last year.”

The Cougars lost in the season opener against Montclair, 18-4, on Saturday, March 29. Wolpov had one goal and two assists, and Westhelle, Simon and O’Brien each had a goal.

Columbia was scheduled to host Livingston in the home opener on Tuesday, April 1, after press time.

The following are other upcoming games:

April 5: Caldwell, 1 p.m.

April 11: at Madison, 7 p.m.

April 17: New Providence, 4 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Columbia vs. Governor Livingston (preseason scrimmage, March 25, at Underhill Sports Complex)