Columbia HS boys lacrosse team defeats Millburn

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Juniors Gabe O’Brien and Rob Santoro each had three goals, and junior Mason Wolpov had six assists to lead the Columbia High School boys lacrosse team to an 8-7 win over Millburn on Thursday, May 22, at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood.

Senior Cooper Westhelle and sophomore Jayson Webber each had one goal, and sophomore goalie Aidan Kleinman made 11 saves for the Cougars, who improved to 4-12 on the season.

The Cougars, seeded seventh, were scheduled to host No. 10 seed Hunterdon Central in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, May 29, at 4:30 p.m. If they win, the Cougars will visit No. 2 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Monday, June 2.