Columbia HS girls lacrosse team ends fine season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team enjoyed a fine season.

The eighth-seeded Cougars defeated No. 9 seed Livngston, 13-9, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, May 29, at Underhill Field Complex in Maplewood. Senior Margaret McManus scored five goals, junior Anabel MacGuire had three goals and three assists, sophomore Kira Abel had two goals and one assist, senior Evie Campbell posted one goal and two assists, junior Maddie McKinstrie contributed one goal and one assist, and sophomore Amelia Burroughs added one goal. Sophomore goalie Phoebe Perlman made six saves.

The Cougars lost at top-seeded Westfield, 19-7, in the quarterfinals on Monday, June 2. McManus scored four goals, McKinstrie scored two goals, Burroughs added one goal, MacGuire collected four assists and Campbell had two assists.

The loss ended the Cougars’ season-high five-game winning streak, as they concluded the season with an 11-8 record.