Columbia HS boys lacrosse team has good run in state tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team went 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament.

The seventh-seeded Cougars defeated No. 10 seed Hunterdon Central, 6-4, in the first round on Thursday, May 29, at Underhill Field Complex in Maplewood.

Senior Cooper Westhelle had three goals and one assist, junior Mason Wolpov had three goals and junior Gabe O’Brien collected five assists for the Cougars. Sophomore goalie Aidan Kleinman made six saves.

The Cougars lost at second-seeded Ridgewood, 15-5, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 31. O’Brien scored two goals, Wolpov scored one goal, and senior Max Bank-Walker and freshman Madux Gonzales each had one goal. Kleinman made 10 saves. The Cougars finished 5-13 this season.