Columbia HS boys lacrosse team notches first win

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — After losing its first six games, the Columbia High School boys lacrosse team earned its first win of the season, as the Cougars defeated Verona, 14-9, on Saturday, April 26, at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood.

Junior attacker Gabe O’Brien scored four goals, including the 100th point of his career, in the victory. He has 103 career points (80 goals and 23 assists). This season, O’Brien has 11 goals and three assists.

Junior attacker Mason Wolpov led the way with six goals and one assist. He has 15 goals and five assists this season and 122 career points (70 goals and 52 assists). Junior midfielder Rob Santoro had one goal and three assists, freshman midfielder Madux Gonzales had one goal and two assists, and senior attacker Cooper Westhelle and senior midfielder Jared Van Allen each had one goal. Sophomore goalie Aidan Kleinman posted eight saves.