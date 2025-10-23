October 23, 2025

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

October 22, 2025
West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

October 22, 2025
Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC FOOT-IHS Shuler

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

October 22, 2025

