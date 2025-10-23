MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded Columbia High School Columbia High School boy soccer team defeated No. 21 seed Belleville in the first round and upset No. 5 seed Montclair in the second round of the Essex County Tournament.

CHS defeated Belleville 6-0 on Thursday, Oct. 16, at Underhill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field. Junior Flynn Dannheisser had one goal and one assist; junior Yuta Goldberg, senior Jesse Fryatt, junior Kaly Rochette, senior Oliver Clarke and sophomore Felix Benediktsson each had one goal; and senior Nico Ranieri, junior Zev Podgursky, senior Noah Fontil and senior Barry Navan each had one assist. Junior goalie Jasper Harris had one save.

The Cougars then upset Montclair 2-0 in the second round on Tuesday, Oct. 21, for their fourth win in a row to improve to 9-8. The Cougars will visit No. 4 seed Seton Hall Prep in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 23. The semifinals are Monday, Oct. 27, at Livingston at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The final is Thursday, Oct. 30, at Caldwell at 5 p.m.

