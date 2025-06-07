Columbia HS boys tennis team is state sectional tournament runner-up

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded Columbia High School boys tennis team had a great run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

The Cougars advanced to the championship, but lost at top-seeded Westfield, 5-0, on Monday, June 2. CHS finished the season with an 8-7 record.

Columbia defeated sixth-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan, 4-1, in the first round on Tuesday, May 27, and upset second-seeded Watchung Hills, 3-2, in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 29. Junior Vaughn Lee (6-3, 6-4), sophomore Riley Sayers (7-5, 7-5) and senior Max Poss (7-6, 7-4 tiebreaker, 6-1) won at first, second and third singles, respectively, against Watchung Hills.

Columbia then lost to Newark Academy, 4-1, in a Super Essex Conference match on Friday, May 30, at home.