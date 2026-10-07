Columbia HS football now has feeder program with new middle school team

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — For a long time, the Columbia High School football program was without a feeder program.

But that has changed.

This fall, a new Maplewood–South Orange middle school football program was created, which will do wonders for the CHS program, which has endured tough seasons.

Under head coach Jim Waldron, the middle school team kicked off play last month, when they hosted South Plainfield. The program has about 30 players in grades 7-8.

“It’s to develop and create a feeder program to support the Columbia High School football program,” said Waldron during a practice at Underhill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field on Sept. 28, prior to the CHS’ game against Irvington. “We want to give the players the opportunity to be on the football field prior to ninth grade.”

The players began practicing in August, showing an eagerness and love of the sport.

“They’re very enthusiastic,” said Waldron, an assistant principal at South Orange Middle School. “They give 100 percent every time. They’re learning and have a good idea of what they need to know. The big thing is when they make a mistake, they make a mistake. We don’t chastise them. We’re all about teaching and learning.”

Several communities have football feeder programs that have them their high schools.

CHS head coach Lys Rubens Blanc pushed hard for a middle school program, as he tries to build up his own program in his second year at the helm.

The middle school team’s schedule includes opponents from throughout the state. They were scheduled to host Perth Amoy on Oct. 7 at Underhill Sports Complex.

The following are upcoming games:

Oct. 15: at North Plainfield, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19: vs. New Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22: at Bayonne, 6:30 p.m.

CHS football falls to Eastside

The Columbia High School football team lost to Paterson Eastside 22-0 at home on Oct. 2 to fall to an 0-6 record on the season. The Cougars will visit Snyder (Jersey City) on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

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