October 7, 2026

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Belleville HS football team defeats Paterson Kennedy for third win in a row FOOT-BELpractice12

Belleville HS football team defeats Paterson Kennedy for third win in a row

October 7, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team defeats Livingston FIELD-GR team

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team defeats Livingston

September 30, 2026 49
Columbia HS field hockey team notches victories LOGO-CHS Cougar

Columbia HS field hockey team notches victories

September 30, 2026 48
Columbia HS boys soccer team enjoys six-game winning streak LOGO-CHS Cougar

Columbia HS boys soccer team enjoys six-game winning streak

September 30, 2026 50

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LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS football team defeats Paterson Kennedy for third win in a row FOOT-BELpractice12 1

Belleville HS football team defeats Paterson Kennedy for third win in a row

October 7, 2026 2
Columbia HS football now has feeder program with new middle school team FOOT-MPL middle1 2

Columbia HS football now has feeder program with new middle school team

October 6, 2026 7
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team defeats Livingston FIELD-GR team 3

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team defeats Livingston

September 30, 2026 49
Columbia HS field hockey team notches victories LOGO-CHS Cougar 4

Columbia HS field hockey team notches victories

September 30, 2026 48

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