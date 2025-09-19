This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team continued its red-hot start to the season under first-year head coach Lys Rubens Blanc.

The Cougars defeated Orange HS 26-3 on Friday, Sept. 12, at Underhill Field Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field in a Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division game to improve to 2-0 on the season. Orange fell to 0-2.

The Cougars are 2-0 at home for the first time since 2020. It also marks their first 2-0 overall start since 2023.

Blanc was elated for his team’s effort.

“I’m proud of my coaching staff and players for the hard work and execution,” said Blanc. “It was a great day for the Cougars community. I’m so proud of my players and the sacrifices they’ve made. Before this season, since they have been in high school, they have only won two home varsity games, and this season they’ve matched that in the first two games.”

CHS notable game stats

Senior running back/strong safety Jasiel Phair: 17 rushes for 190 yards, two touchdowns. 1 catch for 11 yards.

Senior running back/linebacker Melvyn Lathan: 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss.

Senior wide receiver/strong safety Charlie Knutsen: 3 catches for 23 yards, 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 interception for a TD.

Sophomore tight end/strong safety Jalen Holmes: 6 tackles, 2 interceptions.

Junior wide receiver/cornerback Joel Hector: 1 interception.

Senior offensive/defensive lineman Chris Hopkins: 4 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 1 interception.

The Cougars will visit Passaic County Tech on Friday, Sept. 19, in Wayne at 6 p.m. PCT is 1-2.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School

