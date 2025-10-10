Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 21-12 on Friday, Oct. 3, at Underhill Sports Complex.

The Cougars snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-2 on the season.

Senior running back Jasiel Phair scored three touchdowns to give the Cougars a 21-0 lead in the first half. Phair had an 8-yard TD run and returned a punt 81 yards for a score in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Phair scored on a 6-yard run. Senior Charlie Knutsen kicked the three extra points.

MKA rallied in the second half. Isaiah Clark caught a 51-yard TD pass from Nico Schwartz to cut it to 21-6 in the third quarter. The Cougars blocked the extra-point. Sam Akaho had a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion run was unsuccessful.

The Cougars will host Livingston on Friday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. Livingston defeated Irvington 28-19 at Irvington on Saturday, Oct. 4, to improve to 3-3.

