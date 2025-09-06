Columbia HS football team rallies to win in the season-opener

Columbia head coach Lys Rubens Blanc talks to his players prior to his youth football camp at Lynn V. Profeta Field on July 19. . The players served as instructors.
Columiba head coach Lys Rubens Blanc gives instructions to the campers at his youth camp on July 19 at Lynn V. Profeta Field.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team posted a thrilling 14-12 victory over Newark West Side in the season-opener on Aug. 29 at Underhill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field.

Lys Rubens Blanc was excited to get his first win in his debut as the Cougars’ head coach. He especially was proud of his team’s resilience.

“It feels great,” Blanc said. “I’m really proud of our guys, because we didn’t fold when we went down 12–0 early. We stayed together, fought back and kept believing. To get that first win, especially in the way we had to earn it, means a lot for our program moving forward. I’m very l proud of the effort and the fight. We still made mistakes, but the key was how we responded. The players trusted each other, played with heart and showed resilience.”

The Cougars defeated West Side in last year’s season-opener.

Columbia is idle this week. The Cougars will host Orange on Sept. 12 at Lynn V. Profeta Field at 7 p.m. Orange is coming off a 39-16 home loss to Voorhees in its season-opener.

