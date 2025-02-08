Columbia HS girls basketball team has good run in county tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Columbia High School girls basketball team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars defeated No. 23 seed Cedar Grove, 58-12, in the ECT preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 30, at home.

Sophomore JoJo Yarde had 21 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots to lead Columbia. Sophomore Gabriella Ervin had 16 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and eight steals; freshman Lanyah Campbell had 11 points and three steals; sophomore Myla Defreitas had seven points and two rebounds; junior Chioma Okafor had two points with five rebounds and three blocked shots; junior Sara Marley added two points and three steals; and senior Campbell Connell, junior Anabel Macguire and freshman Kama Westhelle each had four rebounds.

CHS then fell at No. 7 seed West Essex, 66-43, in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 2, in North Caldwell to move to a 9-10 overall record.

Earlier in the week, the Cougars defeated Payne Tech, 64-56, in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at home.

Ervin had 19 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists; Defreitas had 13 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists; Yarde had 11 points, 14 rebounds, nine steals, two assists and two blocked shots; Macguire had nine points, five rebounds and four steals; Campbell Connell had seven points, 12 rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocked shots; Marley had three points; and Okafor had two points.