Columbia HS girls fencing team has sensational season, finishes as state tournament runner-up

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls fencing team enjoyed a sensational 2024-25 season.

The Cougars, the most storied program in the state, finished as the runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state team tournament.

Columbia had an inspiring run in the tournament. They advanced to the final as the No. 7 seed, but unfortunately, lost to No. 9 seed Livingston in a close match, 14-13, at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Cougars finished the season with a 12-3 record. Two of the losses were to Livingston. In addition to the state final, Columbia lost to Livingston, also by a 14-13 score, on Dec. 21, during a tri-meet at Livingston. Columbia also fell to Montclair, 15-12, during that same tri-meet, but went on to win the rest of the matches until the state final.

For Columbia in the state final, seniors Sydney Anrig and Charlotte Song each went 3-0, and junior Samara Berg went 2-1 in foil; junior Madeleine Benson went 2-1 in sabre; and seniors Dilinna Oraedu and Tia Goodson each had one win in epee. Junior Saanvi Rohatgi (sabre) and senior Sarla Iyengar (epee) were the other CHS competitors.

After beating No. 10 North Hunterdon, 15-12, in the first round of the state tournament at home on Feb. 20, the Cougars upset No. 2 seed Montclair, 14-13, in the quarterfinals at Montclair on Feb. 24, avenging that loss in December. The Cougars then upset No. 3 seed Ridge, 14-13, in the semifinals at Ridge on Feb. 26. In the semifinals, junior Saanvi Rohati had two wins. Benson and junior Karol Agila each had one win in sabre; Anrig had two wins and Samara Berg had one win in foil. Oraedu and Goodson each went 3-0, and Iyengar had one win in epee. The great run in this tournament was emphasized by the momentum of the team and, in particular, Oraedu, who was able to clinch the 14th bout in most matches.

At the NJSIAA’s state individual championships on Saturday, March 1, at Hunterdon Central HS in Flemington, Oraedu placed 11th and Goodson placed 15th out of 42 competitors in epee; and Berg placed 22nd out of 40 competitors in foil. On the boys’ side, CHS senior Gehrig Cornagie placed fourth out of 45 competitors in epee.

The CHS coaches are Marie Leger, Janine Bacchus-Joseph, Nicholas Goguen-Compagnon and Daryl White.

“This season, we introduced some really good and rigorous training to the team, because we had wanted to prepare them as best as they could, and I think the kids really responded well to that, and I think that was really the reason for our success,” Leger said.

The season definitely was enjoyable.

“We’ve had traditionally a very close-knit team, and our fencers usually help each other, especially those who are new to the team, so we have a good team environment and culture, so I think that contributed to the success as well,” Leger said.

Bacchus-Joseph praised the seniors on the team and is looking forward to next season.

“Next year, we will have a bit of a rebuilding to do,” Bacchus-Joseph said. “We’re losing our seniors. But we have really young talented members of the team, working hard, and we’re also getting new fencers who have had some fencing experience, so that is always exciting. But our seniors have done great. We really appreciate how much effort they put in for the team. We couldn’t ask for better seniors.”

Notes — The Cougars have won a state-best 12 state championships. They appeared in the state final for the first time since 2018 and were seeking their first state title since winning back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. They won four straight state titles from 1998 to 2001 and also won four straight titles from 2003 to 2006. They also won it in 2008 and 2012.

In addition to this season and in 2018, CHS also was state runner-up in 1994, 1995, 2007 and 2017.

Leger, who completed her second year with the CHS program, is a graduate of Newfield High School in Selden, Long Island, New York, which has a long history of success in fencing. She also fenced on an athletic scholarship at Temple University, under renowned head coach Nikki Franke.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia coach Marie Leger