Columbia HS girls lacrosse players gain accolades

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team featured several players who earned honors for the All-Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division and the All-NJ Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League–Freedom White Division.

All–Super Essex Conference

Liberty Division

FIRST TEAM

Margaret McManus, senior.

Evie Campbell, senior.

Anabel MacGuire, junior.

Amelia Burroughs, sophomore.

SECOND TEAM

Kira Abel, sophomore.

Maddie McKinstrie, junior.

Daphne Zimmerman, sophomore.

Annabelle Nelson, junior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Claire Wissel, junior.

All–NJIGLL

Freedom White Division

FIRST TEAM

McManus.

Campbell.

MacGuire.

Abel.

McKinstrie.

Burroughs.

Phoebe Perlman, sophomore goalie.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nelson.

McManus had 87 and 20 assists. She finished with 212 goals and 55 assists for her career. In addition, McManus was named to the Third Team All–Group 4 state team by NJ.com. It was the second straight year that the team had an All–Group 4 state player, following 2024 graduate Olivia Fitzimmons. McManus will continue her career at Trinity College (Conn.)

Campbell had 45 goals and 25 assists for the season. She also finished with 120 goals and 73 assists for her career. Campbell will attend The College of New Jersey to continue her lacrosse career.

MacGuire had 40 goals and 40 assists, Burroughs had 27 goals and 17 assists, McKinstrie had 23 goals and 15 assists, Abel had 20 goals and 32 assists, and Zimmerman had 16 goals and 10 assists.

The Cougars finished 11-8 on the season. In the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state sectional tournament, the eighth-seeded Cougars defeated No. 9 seed Livingston, 13-9, in the first round on May 29 and lost to top-seeded Westfield, 19-7, in the quarterfinals on June 2 to end a six-game winning streak and finished the season. During that winning streak, the Cougars won 24-11 against Mount St. Dominic, 24-17 against Saddle River Day and 23-8 against Cedar Grove, all consecutively. It is not known when was the last time the team scored at least 23 goals in a game.

The Cougars were ranked No. 5 in the state in goals per game at 14.84. In total, they scored 282 goals, which ranked 14th in the state.

Photos Courtesy of Drew Campbell and Columbia HS Girls Lacrosse