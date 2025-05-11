Columbia HS girls lacrosse standout Evie Campbell nets 100th career goal

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Senior Evie Campbell scored four goals, including her 100th career goal, to lead the sixth-seeded Columbia High School girls lacrosse team to a 20-12 win over No. 11 seed Cedar Grove in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, May 3, at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood.

Campbell, who will continue her career at The College of New Jersey, increased her total to 103 goals. Junior Anabel MacGuire had three goals and one assist; senior Margaret McManus, sophomore Amelia Burroughs and junior Samara Moskowitz each had two goals. Sophomore Phoebe Perlman made six saves and junior Charlotte Dupre made two saves.

The Cougars snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to a 5-6 record on the season. They were scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Verona in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 6, after press time. The winner will face either No. 2 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy or No. 10 seed Millburn in the semifinals on Thursday, May 8, at the higher-seeded school.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost at Verona, 13-12, on Tuesday, April 29. McManus had five goals and three assists, sophomore Daphne Zimmerman had four goals and one assist, sophomore Kira Abel had one goal and three assists, Burroughs had one goal and one assists, junior Maddie McKinstrie added a goal, and MacGuire and Campbell each had two assists.

CHS lost at Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 15-8, on Friday, May 2. McManus and MacGuire each had three goals, and Burroughs and Abel each had two goals.

Photo Courtesy of Drew Campbell