Columbia HS girls lacrosse standout Margaret McManus earns 200th career point

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Senior Margaret McManus scored six goals, including her 200th career point, but the Columbia High School girls lacrosse team lost to New Providence, 14-13, on Friday, April 25, at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood.

McManus has 161 goals and 44 assists for 205 career points. This season, she has 36 goals and nine assists.

Senior Evie Campbell had two goals to give her 99 career goals, and she has 24 goals and 11 assists this season.

Junior Anabel MacGuire had two goals and two assists, and sophomore Daphne Zimmerman had two goals. Junior Maddie McKinstrie had one goal and one assist. The Cougars moved to a 4-4 record on the season.

In their previous game, the Cougars dropped a tough 13-12 home decision to Glen Rock on Tuesday, April 22. The loss ended the team’s four-game winning streak. Campbell had five goals and one assist. MacGuire had two goals and two assists; sophomore Kira Abel had two goals and one assist; McKinstrie had one goal and one assist; and Zimmerman added two assists.

Sophomore goalie Phoebe Perlman made seven saves.