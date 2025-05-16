Columbia HS girls lacrosse team has tough loss in Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School girls lacrosse team dropped a tough 11-10 overtime decision to sixth-seeded Verona in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, May 6, at Verona. Senior Margaret McManus had four goals; junior Anabel MacGuire had two goals and two assists; junior Maddie McKinstrie had two goals and one assist; sophomore Kira Abel had one goal and two assists; and Evie Campbell posted one goal and one assist.

It was the second loss to Verona this season. The Cougars lost to Verona, 13-12, on April 29 in an NJ Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League game.