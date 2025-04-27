Columbia HS girls lacrosse team surges

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team continued its hot streak.

The Cougars defeated Caldwell, 19-12, on Thursday, April 17, at Underhill Sports Complex for their fourth win in a row to improve to a 4-2 record on the season.

Junior midfielder Anabel MacGuire scored four goals and added two assists, surpassing 100 career points. She now has 105 points.

Sophomore midfielder/attacker Amelia Burroughs also had four goals and two assists.

Senior attacker Evie Campbell had four goals and one assist, junior midfielder Maddie McKinstrie had two goals and two assists, senior midfielder Margaret McManus had three goals and one assist, senior attacker Elsa Kalderen and sophomore defender Ava Casciara each had one goal, sophomore attacker/midfielder Kira Abel had two assists, and sophomore attacker Daphne Zimmerman and freshman midfielder Lucy Deiboldt each had one assist. Sophomore goalie Phoebe Perlman and junior goalie Charlotte DuPre each had six saves. Perlman was the winning goalie.

In earlier action, the Cougars defeated Westwood, 18-12, on Tuesday, April 15, at Underhill. McManus had six goals and four assists, Campbell collected five goals and three assists, MacGuire posted three goals and one assist, Abel recorded one goal and four assists and Burroughs notched one goal and three assists.

The Cougars were scheduled to host Glen Rock on Tuesday, April 22, after press time.

The following are upcoming games:

April 25: New Providence, 4 p.m.

April 28: Montville, 4 p.m.

May 2: at Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 4 p.m.

May 10: at Livingston, 10 a.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Columbia vs. Caldwell (April 17)