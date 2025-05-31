Columbia HS girls lacrosse team surges, seeks good run in state tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team hopes to make a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament.

The eighth-seeded Cougars were scheduled to host No. 9 seed Livingston in the first round on Thursday, May 29. If they win, the Cougars will visit No. 1 seed Westfield in the quarterfinals on Monday, June 2.

The Cougars defeated Cedar Grove and Vernon to extend their winning streak to five games and improved to 10-7 on the season.

Junior Anabel MacGuire had four goals and two assists, senior Evie Campbell had four goals, and senior Margaret McManus had three goals and two assists to lead the Cougars to a 23-8 win over Cedar Grove on Wednesday, May 21, at Underhill Field Complex in Maplewood. Sophomore Amelia Burroughs had two goals and one assist, and junior Maddie McKinstrie and freshman Kama Westhelle each had two goals. Sophomore Kira Abel had one goal and two assists; and sophomore Daphne Zimmerman, sophomore Ava Casciaro and junior Samara Moskowitz each had one goal.

McManus scored six goals, including her 200th career goal, and added one assist, MacGuire had three goals and two assists, and Burroughs had three goals and one assist in the 18-7 win at Vernon on Friday, May 23. Campbell had two goals and two assists, McKinstrie and Abel each had one goal and two assists, Zimmerman had one goal and one assist, and freshman Lucy Deboldt added one goal. Sophomore goalie Phoebe Perlman made seven saves.

McManus has 78 goals and 20 assists on the season. She has 203 goals and 55 assists for her career.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino