Columbia HS girls lacrosse team wins big on Senior Day

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team defeated Mount St. Dominic, 24-11, at Underhill Sports Complex on Thursday, May 15, on Senior Night.

It’s the first time the Cougars have scored that many goals in recent memory.

Senior Margaret McManus had seven goals and one assist, sophomore Amelia Burroughs had four goals and two assists, senior Evie Campbell had four goals and one assist, sophomore Kira Abel had three goals and three assists, and junior Anabel MacGuire had one goal and four assists. Freshman Lucy Deiboldt had one goal and one assist, and senior Elsa Kalderen, sophomore Nora D’Andrea, and juniors Sammy Campione and Emma Robinson each had one goal.

The Cougars defeated Livingston, 11-10, on Saturday, May 10, at Livingston. McManus had four goals, MacGuire had two goals and four assists, Campbell had two goals and three assists, Burroughs had two goals and one assist, sophomore Daphne Zimmerman scored two goals, and Abel added one goal and one assist. Sophomore Phoebe Perlman made 10 saves.

The Cougars were scheduled to host Saddle River Day on Tuesday, May 20, and host Cedar Grove on Wednesday, May 21, after press time. They will visit Vernon on Friday, May 23, at 6 p.m.

The Cougars will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state sectional tournament that begins on Thursday, May 29. The seeding is scheduled to be announced Thursday, May 22.

Photo Courtesy of Scott D’Andrea