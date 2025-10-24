Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Stevie Markovic scored two goals and added an assist to propel the 15th-seeded Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over No. 18 seed Belleville in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 16, at Underhill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field.

Senior Riley Rucker and junior Vivian Kubany each had one goal; and freshman Jacinda Howard, junior Charlotte Zimmerman and sophomore Safi Griffiths each had one assist.

The Cougars then lost at No. 2 Livingston 5-0 in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 21, to move to 5-11-1 on the season.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

