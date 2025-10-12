Columbia HS girls tennis seeded No. 3 in sectional tourney
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls tennis team received No. 3 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.
The Cougars, who received a first-round bye, defeated No. 11 seed Phillipsburg 5-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Here are the results:
First singles: junoir Amelia Burroghs defeated Alessandra Tolentino 6-1, 6-2.
Second singles: senior Emerie Katz defeated Mia Dye 6-1, 6-2.
Third singles: senior Anabel MacGuire defeated Jessica Bonilla 6-1, 6-0.
First doubles: sophomore Maya Krikstone and Madelaine Adams defeated Leila Gamboa and Audrey Scherer 6-0, 6-3.
Second doubles: junior Shea Adams and Lila Mendelberg defeated Emma Meyers and Brooke Troxell 6-0, 6-0.
Columbia will visit No. 2 seed Westfield in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Westfield. The other semifinal pits No. 5 seed Bridgewater-Raritan at No. 1 J.P. Stevens, of Edison.
The final is Tuesday, Oct. 14.
In addition, Burroughs enjoyed a good run in the NJSIAA’s state singles tournament. Seeded No. 9-16, Burroughs received a first-round bye. She defeated Penelope Bukharovich, of Robbinsville, 6-1, 6-0 in the second round and defeated No. 17-24 seed Lily Schonbraun, of Newark Academy, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, (10-4) in the third round, before losing to No. 5-8 seed Jordan Lee, of Ridge, 6-0, 7-6 (7-3) in the fourth round.
Burroughs’ other two losses on the season were to reigning NJSIAA singles champion Nina Abalos, of Montclair Kimberley Academy.