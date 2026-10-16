October 16, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS girls soccer team hopes for solid county showing Mateo Green

Columbia HS girls soccer team hopes for solid county showing

October 13, 2026 5
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team prevails in first round of the Essex County Tournament B-SOCCER-BHSvNA4

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team prevails in first round of the Essex County Tournament

October 13, 2026 3
Columbia HS field hockey team rolls past Westfield FIELD-CHSvWestfield

Columbia HS field hockey team rolls past Westfield

October 13, 2026 10
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team receives No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament B-SOCCER-GRpractice1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team receives No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament

October 13, 2026 16

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LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS girls volleyball team defeats Payne Tech LOGO-CHS Cougar 1

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Columbia HS girls soccer team hopes for solid county showing Mateo Green 2

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