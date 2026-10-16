Columbia HS girls volleyball team defeats Payne Tech

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Arielle Tamir-Hoehn had 22 assists and fellow junior Mayor Betz had 11 kills and nine digs to lead the Columbia High School girls volleyball team to a 23-25, 25-20, 25-13 win at Payne Tech on Monday, Oct. 5, in Newark. Junior Aaliyah Coleman had nine kills.

The Cougars lost to Cedar Grove 25-17, 25-12 at home on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Junior Ava Hersh had nine digs. Senior Azra Dedovic had six digs and three kills. Junior Arielle Tamir-Hoehn had four digs.

Columbia lost at Verona 25-7, 25-10 on Friday, Oct. 9, to move to a 6-5 record on the season. Verona moved to 17-1. Hersh had six digs, freshman Veronica McLaughlin had three assists and Dedovic collected three kills.

In earlier action, Dedovic had 15 kills and seven digs to lead the Cougars to a 25-23, 16-25, 25-15 win over Science Park on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Newark. Tamir-Hoehn had 24 assists and four digs, Hersh had 12 digs and freshman Summer Thornton had six kills and five blocks. Other contributors were senior Eliana Taylor-Prince (six digs), Coleman (3 kills and 2 digs), junior Violet Kessler (3 kills), Betz (3 kills), senior Kyra Melchor (1 block and 1 dig) and sophomore Isabel Sippie (3 digs).

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