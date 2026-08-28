August 28, 2026

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Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team seeks to have big year with new head coach G-SOCCER-GRpractice10

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team seeks to have big year with new head coach

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East Orange Campus HS football team to host Piscataway in the season opener Zachary ConcepcionEric WilkinsEsa WittingburgCoach Baja RoweCoach Moody

East Orange Campus HS football team to host Piscataway in the season opener

August 25, 2026 11
Columbia HS fall athletes excited for seasons SPORTS-CHS Media9

Columbia HS fall athletes excited for seasons

August 26, 2026 27
EOCHS, Orange and Irvington football teams prep for season FOOT-IHSpractice2

EOCHS, Orange and Irvington football teams prep for season

August 18, 2026 63

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LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS new boys cross-country head coach Austin Willis thrilled for the upcoming season TRACK-CHS Willis 1

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Former Knicks player Michael Sweetney named Golda Och boys basketball coach B-HOOPS-GOA Sweetney1 2

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