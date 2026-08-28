Columbia HS new boys cross-country head coach Austin Willis thrilled for the upcoming season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School cross-country and track and field programs will be guided by new head coaches.

The boys head coach for both programs is Austin Willis and the girls head coach is Beaira Thomas.

“I’m really excited to step into the role of boys head coach for track & field and cross-country at Columbia High School,” said Willis in an email to the News-Record.

Willis ran track at Patterson High School in Patterson, California. He competed at San Joaquin Delta College in the long and triple jump.

For the past five years, he coached at Montclair High School, before coming to CHS. He also founded his own private coaching and development company, ONTHEMARK, for past two years.

Willis recognizes the CHS cross-country and track and field’s success. The CHS boys cross-country team enters this fall as the three-time reigning Essex County champion.

“I think Columbia has a rich history of excellence in track and field over the years,” Willis said. “I think the athletes, parents and community at large are really excited and hungry to get back to winning as a team. This team is on the younger side, with a good mix of upperclassmen, so it should be an exciting year and I hope to shock a lot of people.”

Willis outlined his goals for the program.

“This year, I want to set a standard and culture that believes in their coaching staff, themselves and is always hungry to grow, on and off the track,” he said. “Intention, consistency and mindset are the three things (you) will hear me preaching all year long. I want to compete and go after a team county title in this first year, as well qualify a handful of athletes to the larger state meets and put them in the position to medal. In a few years, we want to aim for a team state title.

“My coaching philosophy centers on culture – student-athletes need to maintain their grades and attendance to compete, and I want to build an environment rooted in respect, growth mindset and developing better people, not just better athletes. (I’m) looking forward to getting to work with this team.”

The cross-country teams will begin the season on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Branch Brook Park. The boys will compete against Seton Hall Prep, Newark Academy and Millburn; while the girls will compete against Montclair and Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Photo Courtesy of Austin Willis

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