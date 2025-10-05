October 5, 2025

October 1, 2025
October 1, 2025
October 1, 2025
October 1, 2025

Columbia HS soccer and field hockey teams enjoy wins LOGO-CHS Columbia 1

Columbia HS soccer and field hockey teams enjoy wins

October 1, 2025
October 1, 2025
October 1, 2025
Seton Hall Prep soccer team raises record to 6-1-1 LOGO-SHP-Pirate 4

Seton Hall Prep soccer team raises record to 6-1-1

October 1, 2025

