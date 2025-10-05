Columbia HS soccer and field hockey teams enjoy wins

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team defeated Millburn and Livingston to extend its winning streak to three games.

Senior Noah Fontil and junior Sam Brash each had a goal in the 2-1 win over Millburn on Monday, Sept. 22, at Millburn in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Zev Podgursky and fellow junior Flynn Dannheisser each had one assist.

Dannheisser and senior Nico Ranieri each had one goal, and senior Blai Sacks had one assist in the 2-1 win over Livingston on Friday, Sept. 26, at home.

The Cougars improved to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the division after starting 0-3.

The Cougars will host West Orange on Monday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m.; and visit Verona on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Verona. West Orange was 11-0 through Saturday, Sept. 27.

Field hockey team surges

The Columbia High School field hockey team defeated both Newark Academy and Governor Livingston HS to extend its winning streak to three games and improved to 5-4 on the season.

Senior Talia Gewirtz scored three goals and added one assist, and senior Sophia Islam had two goals and one assist to lead CHS to a 6-3 win over host Newark Academy on Saturday, Sept. 27, in Livingston in an Essex/Union Blue Division game. Sophomore Jamie Tarrow had one goal, and senior Didi Browne and junior Maddie Popowsky each had one assist. Junior Maggie Doran-Paley made two saves.

Popowsky had two goals, Gewirtz had one goal, and Browne and Islam each had one assist in the 3-1 home win over Governor Livingston on Monday, Sept. 29, in a divisional game. CHS improved to 4-1 in the division.

The Cougars will host Sayreville on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. and visit Caldwell on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m.

Girls soccer team defeats Science Park

The Columbia High School girls soccer team defeated Science Park 4-1 on Thursday, Sept. 25, at home in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game.

Sophomore Stevie Markovic, freshman Talia Blint Midrony, junior Vivian Kubany and senior Olivia Roskin each had a goal; sophomore Kaya Rosen had two assists; and seniors Grace Nelson and Riley Rucker each had one assist.

CHS lost at Scotch Plains–Fanwood 2-0 on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a non-conference game.

CHS moved to 3-6 overall and 2-0 in the division.

They will host Dayton on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m.

