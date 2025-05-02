Columbia HS softball team enjoys more wins

Claire Shupe throws a pitch during the home win over Caldwell this season.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Junior Claire Shupe went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, and she pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead the Columbia High School softball team to a 4-3 win at Governor Livingston on Monday, April 28, in Berkeley Heights.

Senior Charlotte Klepesch had a single and an RBI for the Cougars, who improved to 9-2 on the season.

In earlier action, Shupe pitched a 10-inning, two-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts and two walks to lead the Cougars to a 3-0 win at Caldwell on Wednesday, April 23, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. The Cougars scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie. 

CHS defeated Livingston, 12-8, on Friday, April 25, at Meadowland Park field in a divisional game. Junior Eva Clevenger went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI and three runs, as the Cougars rallied from a 6-3 deficit. CHS scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-6 lead. After Livingston scored one run in the top of the fifth, CHS answered with two runs in the bottom half and added three runs in the sixth inning. Shupe went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI; sophomore Maya Bernstein went 3-for-4 with an RBI and freshman Jamie Tarrow went 3-for-5.

The Cougars will gear up for the Essex County Tournament that begins on Saturday, May 3. The seeds were expected to be announced this week.

