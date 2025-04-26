Columbia HS softball team improves to 6-1

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Junior Claire Shupe pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks to lead the Columbia High School softball team to a 9-1 win at West Essex on Saturday, April 19, in North Caldwell.

Shupe allowed an unearned run. At the plate, she had a single and two RBI.

The Cougars improved to a 6-1 record on the season.

Senior first baseman Scarlett Levinson went 2-for-4 with two singles, a walk and three RBI; junior catcher/infielder Abby Coulter went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk, two RBI and a run; freshman center fielder Jamie Tarrow had a double, an RBI and a run; sophomore first base/third base Maya Bernstein had a single, a walk, an RBI and a run; junior outfielder Lexi Kaplan had a single, a walk and two runs; and junior left fielder/catcher Emma Lerner and senior outfielder Anna Shalom each had a single.

In earlier action, the Cougars defeated Livingston, 11-0, on Tuesday, April 15, at Livingston. Coulter and Levinson each had two hits and two RBI; Tarrow, senior shortstop Charlotte Klepesch and Bernstein each had two hits and an RBI; junior first base/designaed player Eva Clevenger had a single and two RBI; and Shalom had a single and an RBI. Shupe pitched a three-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts.

The Cougars lost to Cedar Grove, 5-1, on Wednesday, April 16, at Meadowland Park field for their first loss of the season. Shupe had a single and an RBI. Bernstein and Coulter each had a single.

Columbia was scheduled to visit Caldwell on Wednesday, April 23, after press time. The following are upcoming games: