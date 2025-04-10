Columbia HS softball team rolls to 2-0 start

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School softball has enjoyed an impressive 2-0 start to the season.

Junior Claire Shupe threw a five-inning perfect game with 13 strikeouts in the 13-0 win in the season opener on Tuesday, April 1, in Bloomfield. At the plate, Shupe went 3-for-3 with two singles, a home run, two RBI and one run.

Senior Charlotte Klepesch went 4-for-4 with four singles, three RBI and two runs; sophomore Maya Bernstein had a home run and three RBI; and junior Abby Coulter had a single and two RBI.

Schupe pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts in the 11-1 win over Caldwell at Meadowland Park field in South Orange on Thursday, April 3. Freshman Jamie Tarrow went 4-for-4 with three singles, a double and four runs. Klepesch went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI. Junior Eve Clevenger went 3-for-4 with two singles, a home run, four RBI and three runs. Coulter had a solo home run.

CHS was scheduled to visit Randolph on Wednesday, April 9, after press time.

The following are upcoming games:

April 11: at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

April 14: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 16: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Ungaro