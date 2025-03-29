Columbia HS spring team schedules

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School spring varsity teams will begin their seasons.

The boys lacrosse team will begin March 29, white the baseball, softball and girls lacrosse teams will begin April 1.

The following are their schedules:

Baseball

April 1: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 5: at Caldwell, 1 p.m.

April 7: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Carteret, 4 p.m.

April 14: at Becton, 11 a.m.

April 16: Livingston, 11 a.m.

April 17: at Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Ramapo, 10 a.m.

April 23: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 25: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 26: at Governor Livingston, 11 a.m.

April 28: Montville, 4 p.m.

April 30: Union, 4 p.m.

May 3: Wayne Valley, 11 a.m.

May 5: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

May 8: St. Peter’s Prep, 4:15 p.m.

May 12: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 14: Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

May 16: Ferris, 7 p.m.

May 17: Dayton, 10 a.m.

May 20: Verona, 4 p.m.

May 22: at A.L. Johnson, 4 p.m.

May 23: West Essex, 4 p.m.

Softball

April 1: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 3: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 5: Hanover Park, 11 a.m.

April 7: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 9: at Randolph, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Mount St. Dominic,4 p.m.

April 14: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 16: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 19: at West Essex, 11 a.m.

April 23: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 25: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 26: Immaculate Heart Academy, 4 p.m.

April 28: at Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 30: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

May 2: Cranford, 4 p.m.

May 5: Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

May 6: at Bridgewater-Raritan, 4 p.m.

May 7: Ridge, 4 p.m.

May 8: Westfield, 4 p.m.

May 12: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

May 13: Union Catholic, 4 p.m.

May 14: West Essex, 4 p.m.

May 22: Wayne Valley, 7 p.m.

May 23: at Morris Knolls, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

March 29: at Montclair, 10 a.m.

April 1: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 5: Caldwell, 1 p.m.

April 11: at Madison, 7 p.m.

April 17: New Providence, 4

April 24: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 26: Verona, 10 a.m.

April 29: A.L. Johnson, 4 p.m.

May 1: at Montville, 4 p.m.

May 10: Watchung Hills, 10 a.m.

May 14: at Glen Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

May 17: at St. Peter’s Prep, noon

May 20: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 22: Millburn, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse