Columbia HS track and field athletes excel at Nike Nationals in Oregon

Pictured are CHS athletes who competed in the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon. Above, from left, are sophomore Sydney Kwan, junior Anna Cooper, junior Keira Monagle and sophomore Johanna Yarde, who won the 4×400-meter relay in the Emerging Elite Division.

EUGENE, OR. — Columbia High School boys and girls track and field athletes enjoyed stellar efforts at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, June 19-22, at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, home of the University of Oregon.

From left, sophomore Kuylyn Latney, sophomore Johanna Yarde, junior Anna Cooper and sophomore Sydney Kwan pose after taking second place in the 4×200-meter relay in the Emerging Elite Division at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team took first place in the Emerging Elite Division in 4 minutes, 01.96 seconds. The runners are sophomore Sydney Kwan, junior Keira Monagle, junior Anna Cooper and sophomore Johanna Yarde, who split 56.9 seconds in the final leg to seal the victory.

The girls 4×200-meter relay team took second place in the Emerging Elite Division in 1:44.63, only 0.02 from gold. The runners are Kwan, Cooper, Yarde and sophomore Kuylyn Latney.

Below, from left, are senior Jeremy Donoghue, junior Leo Klint, sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene, senior Earl Hart and sophomore Julius Marshall. at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon.

The boys 4×800-meter relay clocked 7 minutes, 59.47 seconds. The runners are senior Jeremy Donoghue, junior Leo Klint, sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene and senior Earl Hart. 

Sophomore Julius Marshall enjoyed successful performances in three events, including the boys sprint medley relay that finished ninth in 3:36.39 in the Championship Division, one spot out of earning All-American honors.

 The other SMR runners were senior Miles Strother, junior Joshua Hackett and Taber-Kewene.

Taber-Kewene competed in the 4×400 relay and 4×1,600.

The other CHS athletes who competed in the nationals are junior Sara Marley on the girls’ side and seniors Avery Saintbon and Malachi Liberato; and juniors Nate Wack, Kevin Deves and Miles Artis on the boys’ side.

