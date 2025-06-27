Columbia HS track and field athletes excel at Nike Nationals in Oregon

EUGENE, OR. — Columbia High School boys and girls track and field athletes enjoyed stellar efforts at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, June 19-22, at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, home of the University of Oregon.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team took first place in the Emerging Elite Division in 4 minutes, 01.96 seconds. The runners are sophomore Sydney Kwan, junior Keira Monagle, junior Anna Cooper and sophomore Johanna Yarde, who split 56.9 seconds in the final leg to seal the victory.

The girls 4×200-meter relay team took second place in the Emerging Elite Division in 1:44.63, only 0.02 from gold. The runners are Kwan, Cooper, Yarde and sophomore Kuylyn Latney.

The boys 4×800-meter relay clocked 7 minutes, 59.47 seconds. The runners are senior Jeremy Donoghue, junior Leo Klint, sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene and senior Earl Hart.

Sophomore Julius Marshall enjoyed successful performances in three events, including the boys sprint medley relay that finished ninth in 3:36.39 in the Championship Division, one spot out of earning All-American honors.

The other SMR runners were senior Miles Strother, junior Joshua Hackett and Taber-Kewene.

Taber-Kewene competed in the 4×400 relay and 4×1,600.

The other CHS athletes who competed in the nationals are junior Sara Marley on the girls’ side and seniors Avery Saintbon and Malachi Liberato; and juniors Nate Wack, Kevin Deves and Miles Artis on the boys’ side.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Track and Field