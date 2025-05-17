Columbia HS track and field teams enjoy strong efforts at Essex County Championships

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/NEWARK, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed strong performances at the Essex County Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Thursday, May 8, and Monday, May 12.

Under co-head coaches Alex Simon and Mike Johnson, the boys and girls teams each finished third overall. They are the only school in the county to place for boys and girls for the third year in a row.

The following are their top six finishes:

Girls

Junior Keira Monagle won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 7.92 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 4:04.51. The runners were sophomore Sydney Kwan, sophomore Tatiana Pilet, junior Anna Cooper and sophomore Johanna Yarde.

Yarde won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.09. Yarde also took third place in the long jump at 17 feet, 1 inch and she took sixth place in the 400-meter dash in 59.54 seconds.

Senior Penda Fall took fourth place in the triple jump at 34-0.

Boys

Senior Earl Hart III won the 3,200-meter in 9:54.22 and junior Leo Klint was second in 9:54.95.

Sophomore Levi Taber-Kewene took second place in 4:23.06, Hard was third in 4:27.09, and junior Leo Klint was fourth in 4:27.24 in the 1,600-meter run.

In the 800-meter run, Taber-Kewene took second place in 1:58.08, junior Christian Caravetta took third place in 1:59.17 and sophomore Julius Marshall was sixth in 2:00.65.

In the 400-meter hurdles, junior Nate Wack was third in 57.18 and junior Landon Finlay was fifth in 57.61.

Junior Kevin Roth Deves was fifth in the long jump at 21-9 ½.

The 4×400-meter relay team was fifth in 3:28.61. The runners were Landon Finlay, Marshall, Taber-Kewene and Wack.

Freshman Kobe Dubose was sixth in the triple jump at 42-3.

Note: The second day of the meet was postponed on Friday, May 9, due to inclement weather.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia HS Track and Field